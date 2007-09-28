This has to be one of the weirder combos we've seen, but Ricardo sent in this picture of a tube of glue that comes free with a dice game in his Portuguese supermarket. We know whenever we have to do some home repair we always wish we had some dice to throw around, and we definitely know that whenever we're playing dice, we wish we had glue handy. [Thanks Ricardo!]
Weird Combo of the Day: Five Die Free With Gluce
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.