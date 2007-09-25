We Exchanged Our Faulty iPod touch, New Screen Is Good

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

screencompare2.jpgI was one of the unfortunate ones to get an iPod touch with a wonky screen. I waited a couple of weeks to see what was up, and once Walt Mossberg said the defective screens were only an early production problem, I was off to the Apple Store to exchange mine. While we still don't know if the problem has been resolved completely, I can say that my iPod touch has a screen that looks as great as advertised.

I made an appointment with the Genius Bar guys who did some video tests of their own, and came to the same conclusion I did. No questions asked, they took my old iPod touch, handed me a new one, and I was on my way. Pretty painless overall.

