Watch The Thrilling Conclusion of the Dyson/Mitsubishi Hand-Dryer Battlemodo

It was a hard-fought battle between two worthy adversaries, but in the end, there could be only one. Was it the ninja's pick, the Mitsubishi Jet Towel? Or was it the choice of soccer hooligans everywhere, Dyson's upstart Airblade? Watch as NYC intern Benny and I let a group of people with wet hands pick the dryer that blows the most. –Video by Richard Blakeley