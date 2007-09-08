Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Wall Street Less Happy With Apple Than Early iPhone Adopters

hellokittiebooboo.jpgCut iPhone price by a third two months after launch. Eager fanboys bite back with strongly worded letters and man-on-the-street blurbs. Give them $100 store credit, which really goes right back to Apple. Wall Street bites back. Harder.

Wall Street, which had lopped $5.5 billion off Apple's market cap the day before on news of the price cut, saw the $100 as a second hit to the bottom line and shaved off another $1.5 billion. It's punishing the stock even more severely this morning, despite the advice from American Technology Research's Shaw Wu that the financial effect on AAPL is "immaterial."

That's got to be starting to feel a little bit material now. [Apple 2.0, Flickr]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles