Wall Mounted Aquarium is the Next Best Thing to a TV

Aqua Photo, a Korean based company, did the most logical thing to an aquarium, they mounted it on the wall and made it look like a TV. With specs that sound more like a TV rather than a fish tank, this aquarium has a 1460 x 640 cm mm measurement, 100 watt back light, and a 35 fish capacity. At $2132, the Aqua Photo Wall Mounted Aquarium even has the huge price of an expensive TV. [Uber-Review via tfts]