Vox amPlugs, for Guitar Players on the Run

When your guitar playing is loud enough to wake the dead, keep it to yourself with a cute amPlug miniature amplifier for your headphones. Running on two AAA batteries, you simply plug it into your guitar, plug your headphones into the other end, and enjoy your choice of three realistic tube amp sounds, including Marshall-style American metal, classic rock (like a Mesa Boogie) and the sound of that old Vox AC30 amplifier used by the Beatles back in the olden days. Each amp is around $70. No one will be watching you, why don't you do it in the road? [Vox Amps, via Music Thing]