Big ups to Virgin Mobile for finally picking up their first ever Bluetooth-equipped phone. Wait, they didn't have a phone with Bluetooth until now? What? Anyways, the Super Slice, a follow-up to the Slice, is a .4-inch thick candybar that has sweet, sweet Bluetooth, plays MP3s and a variety of other audio formats and comes pre-loaded with games. It's also packing a new Virgin UI and runs a reasonable $59.99 (without contract, obviously). [Virgin]
Virgin Mobile USA Finally Gets Phone With Bluetooth: UTStarcom Super Slice
