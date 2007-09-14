Virgin America Bringing In-Air Wi-Fi To Its Flights In 2008

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

797063408_0cfd996c86_b.jpgMan, Virgin America is really making all other airlines look horrible. First they started flying with awesome high-tech Linux computers on every seat, seat-to-seat chat, games (Doom!), movies, music and food ordering, not to mention sexy mood lighting, and now they just announced something even cooler: air-to-ground broadband.

Yep, starting next year, Virgin America flights will have Wi-Fi in the air as well as Ethernet jacks at every seat and connectivity on their seatback computers. You'll be able to check your email, IM, play Nintendo DS games against your buddies on the ground, and basically thank your lucky stars that you aren't on another airline the whole time you're in the air. So awesome. Now all they need to do is start servicing more cities. [Virgin America]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

