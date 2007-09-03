Despite what Phil Ryan from Crave said, the Hitachi Full HD 1080p Blu-ray cameras are very real. In fact, we played with them at Hitachi's booth here in IFA and they felt absolutely fantastisch! Both the Blu-ray (BZ-BD70E) and the hybrid hard drive/Blu-ray model (BZ-BD7HE) are solid and fit well in our hands. Even without the hard drive as a buffer, the Blu-ray-only model worked perfectly good, as you can see in the video above.
Videolove at First Sight with Hitachi Blu-Ray Cameras
