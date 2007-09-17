Video: PSP Slim Load Times Are Incredibly Improved

Remember the complaint about PSP load times being somewhere between atrocious and genocidal? It looks like Sony wasn't kidding when they said they improved load times in the new version, as seen in this video of Final Fantasy Crisis Core. The one on the right is the PSP Slim, the one on the left is the PSP Slow. Seriously, it's like 1 second vs. 7 seconds on this thing. No guarantee that all games are like this, but hurray! [Gamebrink - Thanks Jeromy!]