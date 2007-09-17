Remember the complaint about PSP load times being somewhere between atrocious and genocidal? It looks like Sony wasn't kidding when they said they improved load times in the new version, as seen in this video of Final Fantasy Crisis Core. The one on the right is the PSP Slim, the one on the left is the PSP Slow. Seriously, it's like 1 second vs. 7 seconds on this thing. No guarantee that all games are like this, but hurray! [Gamebrink - Thanks Jeromy!]
Video: PSP Slim Load Times Are Incredibly Improved
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.