Video of Griffin Evolve Wireless Sound System

We saw and listened to the Griffin Evolve at IFA2007. They have a good sound and the possibility of using any number of wireless speaker cubes around the house or garden, which auto-configure themselves by touching the dock and can play for 10 to 12 hours in a 2-hour battery charge. Griffin is still targeting an end of October launch date for this $350 hot dock —$300 at BestBuy— with a "future date" for the sale of individual cubes. [Griffin Technology - Video by Nick McGlynn]