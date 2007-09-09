Viacom Putting All of Daily Show Online

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

johnstewart_gamers.jpgWhether it was the cause of or the reaction to their $1 billion lawsuit against Google, Viacom will be launching TheDailyShow.com with the entire back catalog of Stewart clips available for viewing (we're assuming for free). It's a progressive move by Viacom, and hopefully the clips aren't so chock full of ads that we can't enjoy them properly. Of course, that won't be true if MTV.com's full 30 second intro ads are any indication.

It's brilliant, really. Cutting shows into individual clips, Viacom probably feeds users more ads per content minute online than on television. [nytimes]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

