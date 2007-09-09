Viacom Putting All of Daily Show Online

Whether it was the cause of or the reaction to their $1 billion lawsuit against Google, Viacom will be launching TheDailyShow.com with the entire back catalog of Stewart clips available for viewing (we're assuming for free). It's a progressive move by Viacom, and hopefully the clips aren't so chock full of ads that we can't enjoy them properly. Of course, that won't be true if MTV.com's full 30 second intro ads are any indication.

It's brilliant, really. Cutting shows into individual clips, Viacom probably feeds users more ads per content minute online than on television. [nytimes]