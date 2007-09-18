Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Via Epia SN Delivers Unparalleled Speed in Tiny Frame

Epia.jpgThe Via Epia SN is one of the smallest and definitely one of the fastest motherboards around and it's guaranteed to give every gamer a triple orgasm. The first model of this type to have a 1.8GHz CPU and a 16x PCIe slot, the Epia SN also has four SATA ports, a CF card connector, dual-LAN network ports, an Ultra DMA port and WiFi.

The prize here is the Via C7 CPU — which, when combined with a high-end video card, will make you drool in gamer-delight. The Epia SN should be available in November for businesses and hopefully to consumers shortly thereafter — no word on the price yet, but I'm thinking it'll hurt. [Via via Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles