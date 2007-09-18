Via Epia SN Delivers Unparalleled Speed in Tiny Frame

The Via Epia SN is one of the smallest and definitely one of the fastest motherboards around and it's guaranteed to give every gamer a triple orgasm. The first model of this type to have a 1.8GHz CPU and a 16x PCIe slot, the Epia SN also has four SATA ports, a CF card connector, dual-LAN network ports, an Ultra DMA port and WiFi.

The prize here is the Via C7 CPU — which, when combined with a high-end video card, will make you drool in gamer-delight. The Epia SN should be available in November for businesses and hopefully to consumers shortly thereafter — no word on the price yet, but I'm thinking it'll hurt. [Via via Wired]