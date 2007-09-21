Verizon's "Can You Hear Me Now" Guy Has Rules

Much like Ronald McDonald and Dick Cheney, Verizon's "Can You Hear Me Now" guy makes public appearances, but is actually not one person, but many different people dressed up for the part. And because of this, Verizon has a fairly thick rulebook of how the guy should be dressed, how he should appear, and how nobody should ever, ever talk to him.Besides the requirement for always having "Good" follow "Can you hear me now"—which coincidentally is the only thing he's allowed to say—the guy should be in his mid-20s to late-30s, and should never be seen doing anything else besides testing the network. That means no interviews by the press (he's just a dude in a jumpsuit) and no appearances without a background of the Verizon Wireless testbed (no ribbon cutting ceremonies for supermarkets).

No "too pretty" guys either, which means that's one other side job we won't be able to take. [Consumerist]