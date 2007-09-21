Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

testman.jpgMuch like Ronald McDonald and Dick Cheney, Verizon's "Can You Hear Me Now" guy makes public appearances, but is actually not one person, but many different people dressed up for the part. And because of this, Verizon has a fairly thick rulebook of how the guy should be dressed, how he should appear, and how nobody should ever, ever talk to him.Besides the requirement for always having "Good" follow "Can you hear me now"—which coincidentally is the only thing he's allowed to say—the guy should be in his mid-20s to late-30s, and should never be seen doing anything else besides testing the network. That means no interviews by the press (he's just a dude in a jumpsuit) and no appearances without a background of the Verizon Wireless testbed (no ribbon cutting ceremonies for supermarkets).

No "too pretty" guys either, which means that's one other side job we won't be able to take. [Consumerist]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

