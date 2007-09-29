Verizon Officially Announces Motorizr Z6tv

As mentioned back in August, Motorola is releasing an updated version of its Motorizr Z6 slider, dubbed the Motorizr Z6tv. You have three guesses as to what the new addition is. Give up? Yes, it's loaded up with V CAST Mobile TV, allowing you to watch Verizon's walled garden of "TV." It'll hit on October 5 and will set you back $180 after $50 mail-in rebate (boooooo) and 2-year soul-selling contract. Full release after the jump.

Verizon Wireless Introduces the Ultimate Consumer Entertainment Source: The MOTORIZR Z6tv

The MOTORIZR Z6tv is Motorola's First Device to Premiere V CAST Mobile TV

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 28 /PRNewswire/ — Verizon Wireless, the leading wireless company with the nation's most reliable wireless voice and data network, and Motorola, Inc. (NYSE:MOT) today announced the availability of the MOTORIZR(TM) Z6tv on October 5. This sleek phone comes with a hot slider design and is equipped with V CAST Mobile TV, V CAST Music and Video, making it the ultimate in entertainment.

The MOTORIZR Z6tv provides entertainment lovers 24-hour access to broadcast-quality full-length TV shows through V CAST Mobile TV from Verizon Wireless. V CAST Mobile TV offers programming for TV viewers of all ages and interests including the "Late Show with David Letterman," "24" and "Dora the Explorer." The service offers live shows and mobile television content from CBS Mobile, Comedy Central, ESPN Mobile TV, Fox Mobile, MTV, NBC 2GO, NBC News2GO, and Nickelodeon. V CAST Mobile TV customers can enjoy fast channel surfing, view upcoming programs on the easy-to-use program guide and access parental control features.

Beyond V CAST Mobile TV, the MOTORIZR Z6tv can access Get It Now(R) applications, such as VZ Navigator(SM) which helps customers access location information to more than 14 million points of interest. For customers who are musically inclined, V CAST Music is sure to keep customers connected to their favourite music while on-the-go, allowing them to enjoy over-the-air full-track downloads from a library of more than 2.1 million songs. The MOTORIZR Z6tv is also equipped with Bluetooth(R) stereo headset support for music, creating a truly wireless mobile music experience. Other features of the MOTORIZR Z6tv include:

— Integrated digital audio player and support of .mp3 and .wma music files — 2.0 megapixel camera — Video capture and playback — Landscape and portrait modes available for TV, video or camera capture — Location-based services-capable — Text, picture and video messaging capabilities — Display: 2.0" 240 x 320 TFT (65k colors) — Memory: Over 50 MB internal and optional external microSD(TM) expansion slot — 2.5mm headset jack — Weight: 3.7 ounces — Battery: 940 mAh

V CAST Mobile TV from Verizon Wireless is powered on the FLO TV(TM) service from MediaFLO USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of QUALCOMM Incorporated. Because MediaFLO USA operates a dedicated multicast network that delivers programming in a linear format, Verizon Wireless can offer customers the latest in mobile entertainment without impacting its award- winning voice and data services.

Pricing and Availability

The MOTORIZR Z6tv will be available on Friday, October 5 for $179.99 after a $50 mail-rebate and new two-year customer agreement. Customers may purchase the new MOTORIZR Z6tv at more than 2,300 Verizon Wireless Communications Stores, including those in Circuit City, and online at http://www.verizonwireless.com/.

Monthly access packages for V CAST Mobile TV range from $13 to $25 per month. For the latest information on V CAST Mobile TV from Verizon Wireless, including programs, handsets, pricing and availability, visit the V CAST Mobile TV Web site at http://www.verizonwireless.com/mobiletv.

For more information on Verizon Wireless products and services, visit a Verizon Wireless Communications Store, call 1-800-2 JOIN IN or visit http://www.verizonwireless.com/.