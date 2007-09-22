Verizon, AT&T To Share 4G Network Technology

When the next phase of wide-area wireless networking rolls out, AT&T and Verizon Wireless will be using the same technology, the 100-megabit Long Term Evolution (LTE). Not surprisingly, it will be the same technology used by Verizon's GSM-flavored corporate parent, Vodafone.This will end a decade or more of competing network technologies in the US, and might open the door to roaming agreements between the two biggest carriers. Who knows, one day the US may have a wireless business that works more like Europe's, where hardware makers play a greater role. What am I saying? They'll probably still be locked up beyond belief, but at least the FCC will have an easier time. [Ars Technica]