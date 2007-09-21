Venzero LINQ mini Has Wi-Fi Streaming From Windows Media Player 11

Never mind that the LINQ mini has only 1GB of flash memory—the thing can stream music directly from Windows Media Player 11, giving it essentially unlimited (or at least PC-levels of) storage if you're hooked up to Wi-Fi...on the LAN. Why is this cool, again?

Other than this, there's a monochrome LCD (wha?), MP3/WMA support, 20 hours battery life in MP3 mode, 5 hours battery life in Wi-Fi mode and the ability to record music being played back from the car's radio, Starbucks speakers or the GAP and identify it the next time you sync your player. All this for $99 means that if you don't mind the black and white screen, the odd combination of features makes it a tempting buy. [Venzero via Generation Mp3 via Dapreview]