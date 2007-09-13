Vacuum Bomb Ushers in Cold War 2.0

Nuclear weapons are so last century—these days everyone has them, and international treaties make them virtually impossible to use anyway. That's why Russia has been working on a new type of apocalypse-bringing device, the Vacuum Bomb. It creates a huge and destructive shockwave, but doesn't have any of those pesky fallout side effects. That means you can flatten a country, and safely move right on in there.The bomb was tested this week, dropped from a Tupolev Tu-160—the same bombers that have been buzzing around the UK borders in recent months. Footage released afterwards showed multi-story buildings crumpling, so it looks like the test went pretty well. [Telegraph]