Nuclear weapons are so last century—these days everyone has them, and international treaties make them virtually impossible to use anyway. That's why Russia has been working on a new type of apocalypse-bringing device, the Vacuum Bomb. It creates a huge and destructive shockwave, but doesn't have any of those pesky fallout side effects. That means you can flatten a country, and safely move right on in there.The bomb was tested this week, dropped from a Tupolev Tu-160—the same bombers that have been buzzing around the UK borders in recent months. Footage released afterwards showed multi-story buildings crumpling, so it looks like the test went pretty well. [Telegraph]
Vacuum Bomb Ushers in Cold War 2.0
