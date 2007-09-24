Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

UXV Combatant Warship Made for Drone Battles Heralds Robot Apocalypse

uxv-droneship.jpgHere's the UXV Combatant, a new class of warship being developed by BAE Systems to fight in the drone wars. BAE believes that the future battlefield will be full of intelligent robots fighting against each other, probably until they realise they can join together to eliminate all humans from Earth. The ship looks and specs, expected to enter service past 2020, look terrifying:The 8,000-tonne carrier is designed "to launch, operate and recover large numbers of small unmanned vehicles for extended periods" that will operate in land, sea and air. According to BAE, it will have:

Flexible and efficient twin flight decks Variable ski jump Rotary aviation facilities Below-deck hangar Smart munitions

For power, the UXV Combatant could be able to use "full integrated electrical propulsion with twin propeller shafts/motors supplied by gas turbine and diesel alternators. Alternatively, cruising power can be supplied by two shafts/motors and diesel alternators with boost power from one gas turbine driving two water jets."

Great. I don't have a clue about what they are talking about, but I'm ordering my nuclear shelter. Now. [BAE Systems]

