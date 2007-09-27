USB Security Lock Prevents People From Shoving Stuff Into Your Ports

We're not sure who would really have a use for this other than paranoid sysadmins trying to lock down everyone's computer, but this USB Security Lock inserts a USB stub into a port so nothing else can go in. Sure, it's good for corporate security, but if you don't trust your own family members enough not to stick strange USB drives into your ports without your permission, you need more help than a $9.99 USB port can provide. But hey, it's only $9.99. [Think Geek]