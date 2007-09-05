USB Hub Man from Kikkerland

Kikkerland has designed this cute USB hub called Hub Man, who has USB sockets for arms and legs, and an LED for a heart. Most of his limbs run at USB 1.0, with only one bionic limb running at the faster USB 2.0. It costs $19, which is more than some other, faster hubs, but can they feature in an impromptu desktop puppet theatre? Yeah, we thought so. [Technabob]