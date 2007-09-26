USB Flash Card MP3 Player Won't Get Lost in the Shuffle

Cheap MP3 players are getting so small you could lose them in your pocket, but here's one that's a little easier to handle, the $42 USB Flash Card MP3 Player from Brando that doubles as a mass storage device. It weighs less than an ounce, holds two gigs of your favourite music, and hey, it looks like it has water droplets all over it. Don't like those? Brando can help you put your own logo or whatever you want on those cards (for a probably-high price), and then you can give them out to everyone you know as generous schwag. Send us one, and we'll toss it around a bit because we're, ya know, assholes. [Brando]