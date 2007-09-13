I've said it before, and now I'll say it again: Flying cars are a moronic, dangerous idea, and flying cars will never become widespread consumer products like normal cars. People can't drive safely on pavement, so they won't be able to handle planes shaped like cars. I'm sorry to piss on your campfire, but it's true. That doesn't stop poorly conceived companies like Urban Aeronautics from trying, however. Their X-Hawk "flying car" will have a top speed of 155 mph with an altitude of 12,000 feet when it's produced in 2009. You'll still need a pilot's licence to fly it, too. Sorry. [New Launches]
Urban Aeronautics to Sell Fancy Helicopter That They Call a 'Flying Car'
