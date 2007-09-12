Update: iPhone Updates Will Probably Break iPhone Apps

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

josapple.pngNo one should expect 3rd party apps to continue running on the iPhone after the next update. Much like Sony with their PSP, Apple refuses to be as progressive with a portable computer as they are with a clunky, traditional system. Yesterday, a lot of us took some of Apple VP Greg Joswiak's comments to support the possibility of an eventual open iPhone platform. But then Apple clarified:

"software updates will most likely break" 3rd party iPhone apps.

Hopefully Apple will wake up and smell the inevitable. And hopefully the iPhone will not turn into the PSPhone, forcing users to scour the forums to see if they can update to the latest firmware without worry. [gearlog]

