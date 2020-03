We groped Samsung's 720p HMX10 camcorder for a bit before leaving to the bar exploring other booths. It's far too flimsy for my tastes, but I could say the same about the Xacti and basically every tiny camcorder on the market. Besides, the 8GB of flash memory can be tossed around a bit.

In all my semi-on camera excitement, I completely forgot the test the touchscreen. It might be nice for playback, but the one-button navigation is simple enough for everything else.