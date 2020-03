Here's an extensive walk-through of LG's new KU990 Viewty. You can tell that this prototype is far from perfect as even our practiced demonstrator has issues once in a while. In my minute of allowed hands-on, I found that the back wheel doesn't spin, but snaps back into place after rotating about 30 degrees. It feels horrible. And the touch sensitivity is fairly crappy. Good on paper, bad in person.

Something funny: I asked if we could see the Viewty make a call and unintentionally stumped them.