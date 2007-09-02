Up Close and Personal Video of Philips Aurea

We were surprised at just how well Philips new Aurea (Europe only for now though probably US next year) looks in video. One part beautiful, one part hideous, it's an innovative product that will be perfect for a specific chunk of the market with the decor to support it (seriously, picture it next to a cement goose and twig wreath). But I think that the glowing itself works quite well. And if the frame is turned off, you quickly panic, wondering what evil force has cursed your viewing experience.

In this video, Philips Marketing Director Marc Harmsen walks us through their new product while we show plenty of action.