Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Up Close and Personal Video of Philips Aurea

We were surprised at just how well Philips new Aurea (Europe only for now though probably US next year) looks in video. One part beautiful, one part hideous, it's an innovative product that will be perfect for a specific chunk of the market with the decor to support it (seriously, picture it next to a cement goose and twig wreath). But I think that the glowing itself works quite well. And if the frame is turned off, you quickly panic, wondering what evil force has cursed your viewing experience.

In this video, Philips Marketing Director Marc Harmsen walks us through their new product while we show plenty of action.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles