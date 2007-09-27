A simpler version of the nudie pens that you turned upside down to reveal what was beneath the cupcake's black bikini (I always found them in my dad's suit pockets), the Undress Me mug comes in both guy and gal versions. You can find out how much it costs and check the girl's version after the jump.The Undress Me mug costs Â£8, or around $16. [ezstyle via 7Gadgets]
Undress Me Mug May Give You Oral Burns
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.