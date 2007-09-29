Unconfirmed: Xbox 360 Core Discontinued at GameStop

Kotaku reports that they've gotten tips from their GameStop employee readers that an email got sent out telling store managers to take down any signs relating to the Xbox 360 Core version (that's the gimped, hard-drive-less model). There haven't been any reports yet of the same thing going on in other retailers, but unless this is a GameStop-only thing, it seems like the Core is going to be discontinued this holiday season in favour of either only the Premium and the Elite, or a new Core-like bundle we've yet to see. [Kotaku]