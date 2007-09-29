Kotaku reports that they've gotten tips from their GameStop employee readers that an email got sent out telling store managers to take down any signs relating to the Xbox 360 Core version (that's the gimped, hard-drive-less model). There haven't been any reports yet of the same thing going on in other retailers, but unless this is a GameStop-only thing, it seems like the Core is going to be discontinued this holiday season in favour of either only the Premium and the Elite, or a new Core-like bundle we've yet to see. [Kotaku]
Unconfirmed: Xbox 360 Core Discontinued at GameStop
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.