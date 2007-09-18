Umbra Magtable Coffee Table Stores Your Mags, Props Your Feet Up

For those of you who still read words printed on glossy paper and don't just get your fix by loitering in Barnes and Noble's magazine section for an hour or two, Umbra's magtable makes for a classy but functional means of storage. It's a pretty simple idea—slots are cut into the top of the $160 coffee table, and your rags just hang through, spines up for quick sortage. Probably not so ideal for your Playboy collection if your mum visits, though. [Umbra via NY Mag via BB Gadgets]