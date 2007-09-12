Ultra-Efficient Lenovo "Blue Sky" A61e PC Can Be Solar Powered

I don't care much for the green PC segment, as low power consumption usually equates to low CPU power production, but this one is pretty nifty. First of all, it's so energy efficient, with its AMD Athlon X2 Dual-core Processor, that it only takes up 45 watts, and can be powered by an optional solar panel. It's the quietest Thinkcenter PC ever, smaller than the last gen by 25%, and weighs under 4kgs. It also an "EPEAT Gold rated PC" and Energy star 4.0 compliant, but that doesn't really mean anything to any of us who would use such a machine. $US399, and designed for office drones, but man, solar powered PC? I'm stoked.

A61e Machine type USFF: 6417, 6418, 6449, 6453 Processor energy efficient AMD SemprontM energy efficient AMD AthlontM X2 Dual-core Processor Preloaded operating system1 Genuine Microsoft Windows VistaÂ® Business 32 Genuine Microsoft WindowsÂ® XP Professional DOS Video graphics integrated Ati X1200 Hard Disk Drive2 80 GB, 160 GB, 250 GB, 320 GB, 500 GB and 750 GB (7200 rpm) Serial AtA Memory3 Pc2-5300 (667 Mhz) DDr2 SODiMM notebook Memory / up to 4 GB Core chipset AMD 690V Optical drive DVD-rOM, DVD/cD-rW combo or DVD recordable Audio Ati SoundMax hD audio with internal speaker headphone Microphone, Line-in, Line-out Security Features kensington lock slot - locks chassis closed Integrated communications Broadcom netLink Gigabit ethernet Expansion USB Ports (2 Front / 4 rear): 0 slots x 0 bays, 6 USB 2.0 (2 front-access), expresscard technology (optional by special bid), Media card reader (optional by special bid), Modem (optional by special bid), VGA Dimensions 81x275x242 mm (3.19"x10.82"x9.53") Keyboard Preferred Pro USB Full Size keyboard, Preferred Pro USB Fingerprint keyboard, enhanced Performance USB keyboard Warranty4 1 year or 3 years Included software5 Acrobat reader, Maintenance Manager, Diskeeper Lite, Google Picasa, cyberlink Multimedia center, Multimedia centre for think Offerings including: - interVideo WinDVD (DVD, DVD/cD-rW & DVD recordable models) - Sonic recordnOW (DVD/cD-rW & DVD recordable models) Pc-Doctor, norton internet Security 2007(with 90 days of virus definition), thinkVantage Fingerprint Software (included with fingerprint keyboard), thinkVantage Productivity centre with Away Manager, thinkVantage rescue and recovery, Factory recovery, thinkVantage System Update, thinkVantage System Migration AssistanttM, thinkVantage client Security 8.0, SuntM JavatM JretM