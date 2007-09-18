Ultimate Tailgating Trailer Lets You Party in a Parking Lot in Style

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

tailgatingtrailer.jpgSeeing a football game in person is clearly better than watching it on TV, and not just because you get to avoid the 10,000 ads they air per game and John Madden's idiotic commentary. No, it also gives you a great opportunity to eat meat and get wasted in a parking lot. Helping you out in both those endeavors, this "Tailgating Trailer" is sure to make you a hero in your section of the parking lot.

It's loaded up with a 27-inch LCD TV, satellite dish, DVD player, generator, propane grill, sink with running water (somehow… not sure I understand the logistics of this one), beer on tap and a toilet, just in case you aren't grossed out by the idea of pooping in a trailer in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium. Save your pennies if you want one, as it'll set you back a solid $14,000. For that amount, you could probably just buy the Buffalo Bills. [Product Page via BornRich]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

