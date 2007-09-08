UK Starbucks Lets You Place Orders From Your Laptop

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

starbuckielaptop.pngLiving on planet Earth, you get used to seeing a Starbucks every 5-10 ft, but what's truly amazing is the fact that there is always a ridiculously long line to wait in. However, these lines may soon become a thing of the past, that is if you live in the UK and have a laptop with you.

On their in-store Wi-Fi log-in page (that's a lot of dashes) they have an option for you to order a drink from your computer, that way you don't have waste time standing in line or risk your laptop's safety. Shortly after a barista will magically bring you your order. Now if only they could invent something that would stop you from reeking like coffee afterwards—that's what I'm waiting for. [PSFK]

