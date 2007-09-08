UK Starbucks Lets You Place Orders From Your Laptop

Living on planet Earth, you get used to seeing a Starbucks every 5-10 ft, but what's truly amazing is the fact that there is always a ridiculously long line to wait in. However, these lines may soon become a thing of the past, that is if you live in the UK and have a laptop with you.

On their in-store Wi-Fi log-in page (that's a lot of dashes) they have an option for you to order a drink from your computer, that way you don't have waste time standing in line or risk your laptop's safety. Shortly after a barista will magically bring you your order. Now if only they could invent something that would stop you from reeking like coffee afterwards—that's what I'm waiting for. [PSFK]