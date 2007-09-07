TV Out on iPhone Coming Soon via Software Update?

The Apple store page for the Component AV cables—which up until now only supported the iPod Classic—lists both the iPod Touch and the iPhone as supported devices. What's up with that? The iPhone doesn't support TV out. Well, seeing as the iPod Touch is also there, and since the Touch and the iPhone are almost exactly the same, it makes sense that while adding TV Out to the Touch, Apple will go ahead and add TV Out to the iPhone as well. Either that or this is just a mistake in the page. [Apple via Wired]