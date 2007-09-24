Trumpet Call Harmonica Lacks Balls for Keepy Uppy

This somehow ridiculous but irresistibly cool Trumpet Call Harmonica by Hohner will appeal to pros, amateurs and assorted failed blues musicians like myself. Tuned to C-major and made of solid pearwood and brass, the Trumpet Call is a 1907 design which includes five bells for some deep vibrato effects. Or so they say. And for $120 we can say that it blows, in a good way. [Hammacher Schlemmer]