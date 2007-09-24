This somehow ridiculous but irresistibly cool Trumpet Call Harmonica by Hohner will appeal to pros, amateurs and assorted failed blues musicians like myself. Tuned to C-major and made of solid pearwood and brass, the Trumpet Call is a 1907 design which includes five bells for some deep vibrato effects. Or so they say. And for $120 we can say that it blows, in a good way. [Hammacher Schlemmer]
Trumpet Call Harmonica Lacks Balls for Keepy Uppy
