Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Triops Camera Takes Panoramic Shots, Reacts to Sound and Motion

triops_cam.jpgThis Triops Camera may not be the best device ever invented for family portraits, but with its three lenses and sound-activated trigger, it might be able to snag some of the weirdest-looking photos you've ever seen. Made specifically for shooting panoramas and odd shot sequences, apparently you can slam the sucker into the wall and it will release its shutter. Plus, its three lenses are situated in such a way that one click immediately gets you enough shots to put together a 360Â° photo.This three-fisheye-lens camera is a design concept that somebody thought was good enough to be a finalist for the BraunPrize 2007. It can wirelessly transmit its hijinks to a picture-displaying receiver, and then when you're done tossing the camera around that receiver also serves as a charging station.

We're just thinking that if German designer Franziska Faoro ever gets around to actually getting a manufacturer for this design concept, it better be really cheap— not many people are going to want to throw around an expensive panoramic camera. [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles