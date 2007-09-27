Transparent Pinball Machine is Awesome, Beautiful

This is the Transparent Pinball Machine, a custom piece created out of a 1976 "Surf Champ" unit by Michael Schiess, owner of the Lucky JuJu Pinball Arcade in Alameda, CA (which looks like the coolest place ever). It is, without a doubt, the most beautiful pinball machine we've ever seen. And unlike most custom fetishized dork objects, you have a chance to actually play with this one. It'll be unveiled for the first time at the Pacific Pinball Expo in San Raefel, CA, from October 5-7. Pinball museums and expos; isn't America grand?

[Visible Pinball via Boing Boing]