Toyota Releases $300 iPod Integration Kit For All Current Model Cars

It's fantastic news for Toyota and Lexus owners, as the car company has just released an iPod adapter kit to directly link the player with your car's audio system. The kit fits into all current Toyotas and Lexuses and connects inside the glovebox so you can control the iPod with your head unit (or steering wheel controls). The whole thing costs $300 (more than most iPods), and finally brings Toyota in line with GM, Ford, BMW, Mercedes and Audi in offering iPod integration. Toyota: happily being #1 by letting everyone else innovate beforehand. [Gizmag - Additional car expertise by Ray]