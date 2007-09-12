Toy Radar Gun Hacked and Made into the Real Thing

The thing you see on the top of the camcorder was once a $25 Hot Wheels toy radar gun: Not any more, it ain't. Using a plastic drinks bottle and an Altoids tin, amongst other things, it's been turned into a full-on radar gun. "Even cops don't have one of these," says KipKay, the brains behind this, excitedly. How-to video is after the jump. Radar Gun Hacked! How fast was that voiceover? Someone should give him a ticket. [Instructables and Metacafe]