Bad news for people looking forward to Total HD discs so they can abstain from the idiotic HD format war currently raging: Total HD has been delayed indefinitely. The format, which was to include Blu-ray on one side and HD DVD on the other, had already been delayed once from end-of-year 2007 to sometime in 2008. It seems that Warner, the poppa of the format, was unable to get any other studios on board, which would make the format's success improbable. Oh well, I suppose we'll have to be happy with dual-format players rather than discs. [Tech Digest]
Total HD Dual-Format Discs Gets Delayed 'Indefinitely'
