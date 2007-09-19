Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Toshiba TDP-PX10U Surprisingly Bright for a Such a Puny Projector

toshiba_tinyproj_front.jpgToshiba's building upon its mini-projector chops it revealed last fall, and while this little DLP shiner's slightly bigger than last year's palm-sized projector, it packs a more powerful punch. The 2.9-pound TDP-PX10U is still not all that big—a mere 8.3 inches wide and 6.5 inches deep—but it tosses its 1024x768 image on the wall with an unusually bright 2200 ANSI lumens and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. Check out the gallery to get a feel for its size, shape and port configuration. Too bad there's no HDMI out back. Oh well, what do you expect for $999? [Toshiba, via Gadgetress]

projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-07projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-08projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-09projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-10toshibapx10projcompareprojectors_TDP-PX10U_350-01projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-02projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-03projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-04projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-06projectors_TDP-PX10U_350-05

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles