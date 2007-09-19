Toshiba's building upon its mini-projector chops it revealed last fall, and while this little DLP shiner's slightly bigger than last year's palm-sized projector, it packs a more powerful punch. The 2.9-pound TDP-PX10U is still not all that big—a mere 8.3 inches wide and 6.5 inches deep—but it tosses its 1024x768 image on the wall with an unusually bright 2200 ANSI lumens and a 2000:1 contrast ratio. Check out the gallery to get a feel for its size, shape and port configuration. Too bad there's no HDMI out back. Oh well, what do you expect for $999? [Toshiba, via Gadgetress]
Toshiba TDP-PX10U Surprisingly Bright for a Such a Puny Projector
