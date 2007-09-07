Toshiba Announces 160GB 1.8" Drive (iPod Classic Drive?)

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ipod-classic-2.jpgToshiba has just announced the "world's highest-capacity 1.8" hard drisk drive," a new 160GB CE-ATA drive aimed at the PMP market, along with an 80GB PATA drive of the same size. Hmmm...sounds so familiar.

I'm actually fairly pumped about the new, massive iPod Classic, glad that Apple hasn't written off those of us who are far too anal but to put every song we own—whether or not we've listened to it in 10 years—into our pocket. And Toshiba, it's good of you to take one for the team and hand over the glory to Apple, if that's indeed what happened. [electronista]

