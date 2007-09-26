Toilet Tunes Adds Soundtrack To Your Bathroom Activities

If your own, strange bathroom sounds startle and horrify you, Toilet Tunes is like a urine-drenched super-hero, ready to please. The gadget uses a sensor installed in the toilet lid that will play six musical choices when the lid is raised and that will make your trip to the bathroom that much more like a scene from Dirty Dancing.

The musical choices include rain, waves, jazz, latin, modern, and appropriately, stream. The sensor uses 3 AAA batteries and is easy to install (just stick it on the lid using the adjesive backing). The gadget itself will set you back $29.98, which is a small price to pay to avoid your own bodily functions. [FindGift via NerdApproved]