Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Toilet Tunes Adds Soundtrack To Your Bathroom Activities

toiletunes.jpgIf your own, strange bathroom sounds startle and horrify you, Toilet Tunes is like a urine-drenched super-hero, ready to please. The gadget uses a sensor installed in the toilet lid that will play six musical choices when the lid is raised and that will make your trip to the bathroom that much more like a scene from Dirty Dancing.

The musical choices include rain, waves, jazz, latin, modern, and appropriately, stream. The sensor uses 3 AAA batteries and is easy to install (just stick it on the lid using the adjesive backing). The gadget itself will set you back $29.98, which is a small price to pay to avoid your own bodily functions. [FindGift via NerdApproved]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles