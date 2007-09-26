Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Todd McFarlane's Halo 3 Controllers Could Be Better

IMG_2106.JPGA Todd McFarlane/Microsoft collaboration to work on Halo 3 controllers should be a winning combo...but it's not. Sure, the Spawn creator drew up some awesome images of Master Chief, soldier-filled Warthogs, and evil Covenant aliens. Yes, Brian thinks they're good. However, plastering a glossy reprint all over a controller isn't cool, it's gaudy and cheap looking. And packaging in Halo figurines doesn't make the design any better. Of course, the hardware is up to full Microsoft standards (read: awesome). But if I wanted something that looked like this, I'd go find a third party Nuby controller in the bargain bin at Best Buy and avoid paying $60.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

