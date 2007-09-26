Todd McFarlane's Halo 3 Controllers Could Be Better

A Todd McFarlane/Microsoft collaboration to work on Halo 3 controllers should be a winning combo...but it's not. Sure, the Spawn creator drew up some awesome images of Master Chief, soldier-filled Warthogs, and evil Covenant aliens. Yes, Brian thinks they're good. However, plastering a glossy reprint all over a controller isn't cool, it's gaudy and cheap looking. And packaging in Halo figurines doesn't make the design any better. Of course, the hardware is up to full Microsoft standards (read: awesome). But if I wanted something that looked like this, I'd go find a third party Nuby controller in the bargain bin at Best Buy and avoid paying $60.