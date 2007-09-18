The PinStack forums got some leaked retail partner docs from T-Mobile today confirming the T-Mobile BB Curve 8320, and also showing that it has HotSpot @ Home Service. [email protected] lets you use one cellphone to make calls on both the cell network and your home's Wi-Fi, handing off "seamlessly" between the two. Adding the Curve to this network seems brilliant, allowing office monkeys to both talk and receive emails over fast Wi-Fi. [Pinstack]
T-Mobile's BlackBerry Curve 8320 Gets HotSpot @ Home Compatibility
