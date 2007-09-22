We reported on the BlackBerry Curve getting T-Mobile hotspot compatibility, but the 8320 has just become official, retailing now for $249 after $50 mail-in rebate with a two-year contract. It's available in titanium and gold, and you should be able to pick one up from retailers (they just got the go-ahead to sell). Thanks tipster! [T-Mobile]
T-Mobile BlackBerry 8320 Curve Now Official: $249 With 2-Year Contract
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.