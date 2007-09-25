Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Picture%2074.pngIf you have $1.5 million spare change you can buy this Titan 1 nuclear missile base on eBay today. Located in central Washington, the 57-acre Larsen Air Force Base Titan ICBM launching complex 1A —complete with 16 underground buildings including three 160-feet missile silos— is ready for your post-Cold-War Jack-Bauer-induced delusional paranoia, War Games reenactments and family protection against drone wars. Awesome full specs and photographic interior tour right after the jump.

5f6e_12.JPG.jpg5cd3_12.JPG.jpg5ab5_3.JPG.jpg58aa_3.JPG.jpg

Your $1,500,000 will get you:

• 57 acres terrain one and a half hours west of Spokane, 10 minutes from Interstate 90. • 16 underground buildings including: • Three 160' Tall Missile Silo. • Three (4 story) Equipment Terminal buldings. • Two Antenna Silos. • 100' Diameter Control Dome. • 125' Diameter Power Dome.

The purchase conditions are $300,000 down payment, 7% interest payments in three years, skip the middle man! Step right up, folks! Step right up.

TITAN11A.JPG.jpgTITAN32A.JPG.jpgTITAN41A.JPG.jpgTITAN87A.JPG.jpgTLCC15.jpgUntitled-45A.jpgTLCC6.jpgTLCC12.jpgTLCC11.jpgTLCC1.jpgTITAN88A.JPG.jpgTITAN78A.JPG.jpgTITAN43A.JPG.jpgTITAN42A.JPG.jpgTITAN35A.JPG.jpgTITAN10A.JPG.jpg

And in case you miss this one, don't worry: There are more for sale here, along with more photos and plenty of information about these dead Cold War giants. [eBay - Thanks Matthew]

