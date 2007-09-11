Tilt-A-Car Flips Your Car On Its Side For Easy Access

The Eastwood Tilt-A-Car will throw your car up on its side, allowing you to work on its undercarriage without having an expensive lift installed in your garage. You'll need to drain all the fluids out of it first, which is a pain, and you have to hook it up directly to the lug nuts so, you know, your car doesn't flip over on its top. I'd say it's worth it to keep from getting ripped off by your local mechanic, but if you're really going to pay $US1,400 for this thing you're just choosing to be ripped off by someone else. [Product Page via Boing Boing Gadgets]