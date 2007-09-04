This is what a melted Xserve looks like

Melbourne-based tech vendor Designwyse had a massive fire back at the end of July, destroying their entire premises. Thankfully no one was hurt, but their systems were completely destroyed. Like this Xserve rack. Did anyone else know an Xserve has a gooey, nougaty centre that spills out when you cook it? Tasty! Another shot of the rack after the jump. Thanks Ben Greig! [Designwyse]