ThinkGeek's Calculator Bot May Love You

When you are having difficulty with your arithmetic, would it not be great to have a small, robotic calculator at your beck and call? Thanks to ThinkGeek, now you can!

The Robot Calculator will not only confirm parts of multiplication tables you are unsure of, it will also hold down your spare paper clips on its magnetic back, illuminate your face with an LED light it comes randomly supplied with and store your rather short memos on the back of its small, calculating head. If that was not enough for $14.99, it may also cuddle up to you in bed...if you forced it to. [Retro to Go]